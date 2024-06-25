Outsunny 7PC Rattan Dining Set Patio Chair Glass Top Table Wicker

Create a casual dining area on your patio or deck with this 7 pieces garden dining furniture from Outsunny. This brown rattan corner sofa dining set is fashioned from a beautiful wicker material and reinforced galvanized steel frame. The mildew resistant wicker and detachable cushions of the outdoor dining table and chairs allow for easy cleaning and maintenance. The beautifully designed wicker dining furniture set will bring instant contemporary charm and elegance to your dining or sun room.