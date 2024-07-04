image 1 of Outsunny 10 Sides Heavy Duty Tent Gazebo Outdoor Party Wedding Marquee
image 1 of Outsunny 10 Sides Heavy Duty Tent Gazebo Outdoor Party Wedding Marqueeimage 2 of Outsunny 10 Sides Heavy Duty Tent Gazebo Outdoor Party Wedding Marqueeimage 3 of Outsunny 10 Sides Heavy Duty Tent Gazebo Outdoor Party Wedding Marqueeimage 4 of Outsunny 10 Sides Heavy Duty Tent Gazebo Outdoor Party Wedding Marqueeimage 5 of Outsunny 10 Sides Heavy Duty Tent Gazebo Outdoor Party Wedding Marquee

Outsunny 10 Sides Heavy Duty Tent Gazebo Outdoor Party Wedding Marquee

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny 10 Sides Heavy Duty Tent Gazebo Outdoor Party Wedding Marquee
This Large 10 sided Outsunny party gazebo is a great item to have to create an extended area for any occasion or party. The whole structure is made of a steel frame with no internal columns, the side walls and window walls can easily be attached and removed using elastic ball attachments. Each of the side panels can be strapped down or tied back to let air and sunlight in. This is a great product and design for use in any occasion.
Elegant decagonal (10side) design party tent.High qualityrust resistant metal frameworkSteel roof cranks with overwinding protection

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here