Outsunny Garden Hexagonal Gazebo Patio Outdoor Canopy Patio Party Tent

This Outsunny party gazebo brings shelter to any outdoor space. It's ideal for parties, weddings, fares and other events. With a solid steel frame so it stands upright, it is fitted with a mesh cover with a protective roof so you can stand underneath protected. The zipped doors allow you to enter to leave easily. There's no better space to entertain family and friends this season.