Outsunny 2 Seater Garden Bench Garden Loveseat 122x65x92cm Grey

Make it minimal with this Outsunny plastic garden bench. A two-seater size makes it the perfect location for relaxing with a friend when the sun comes out to play. Made from powder coated steel, it's a strong structure which is durable and strong: suitable for outdoor use. Look at its minimal design of grey and black - keep it how it is for a relaxed addition, or dress up with colour for a touch of impact.