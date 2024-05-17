HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan Remote Control 3 Speed Black

Keep your home delightfully cool thanks to this HOMCOM electric fan. Tall and narrow to fit into smaller spots easier, the cooling fan features 3 speed settings and 4 wind modes, you can easily change them with remote control or screen panel. 70 degree oscillation makes the air flow where you need it to. With 12-hour timer, allowing you to set a specific time for the oscillating fan to stop, making it ideal for using at night. A must-have as the temperatures raise for the seasons ahead.