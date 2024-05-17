LAV Archie Whisky Glasses - 370ml - Pack of 6

Add a splash of striking Eastern Mediterranean style to your home bar or drinks cabinet with these Archie Whisky Glasses from LAV.

Since its mid-90s foundation amongst the rolling hills of western Turkey, LAV has prided itself on its reputation as an innovative and technology-oriented company, a reputation that has fuelled its growth to become one of the leading global producers in glass drinkware and tableware.

The Archie collection follows in that proud tradition, with a crisp embossed arch decoration that conjures images of grand colosseums and ancient architectural wonders.

The 370ml capacity provides the perfect showcase for your favourite malted spirits - whether straight-up or on the rocks - as well as comfortably housing an array of bottled beers, soft drinks, juices and more.