Bormioli Rocco Bartender Novecento Cocktail Glasses - 250ml - Art Deco - Pack of 6

Add a splash of striking Italian style and sophistication to any home, bar or restaurant with these Bartender Novecento Cocktail Glasses from Bormioli Rocco.

An exercise in engineering excellence, each piece of stemware in this collection has been crafted from a single piece of glass, resulting in a product that perfectly pairs seamless, aesthetic elegance with resilient performance.

Ultra-thin laser-cut rims provide a pristine finish, offering exceptional acoustics as well as maximising the flavour of you beverage.

As a final decorative flourish, these glasses have been etched with a delicate Art Deco-inspired motif, with bold geometric lines that harken back to the exuberance and glamour of the Roaring '20s.