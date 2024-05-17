Bormioli Rocco Bartender Novecento Nick & Nora Glasses - 155ml - Liberty - Pack of 6

Add a splash of striking Italian style and sophistication to any home, bar or restaurant with these Bartender Novecento Nick & Nora Glasses from Bormioli Rocco.

An exercise in engineering excellence, each piece of stemware in this collection has been crafted from a single piece of glass, resulting in a product that perfectly pairs seamless, aesthetic elegance with resilient performance.

Ultra-thin laser-cut rims provide a pristine finish, offering exceptional acoustics as well as maximising the flavour of you beverage.

As a final decorative flourish, these glasses have been etched with a delicate botanical motif, inspired by the flowing lines and lavish ornamentation of the early 20th-Century Liberty and Art Nouveau movements.