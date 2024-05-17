Rink Drink Spanish Gin Glasses - 645ml - Pack of 6

Gin drinks are making a big comeback in bars around the world, and if you want to try your hand at crafting them at home, you need the right glassware to present them in! The Rink Drink Gin Balloon Cocktail Glasses are traditional gin cocktail glasses that are durably crafted and sure to impress your guests. Whether you're shopping for yourself, your restaurant or bar or for a unique gift, you'll be delighted with the quality and beauty of these exquisite glasses. - Classic balloon glasses with wide, tapered bowls - Elongated stems are elegant and easy to hold - Capacity of 645mL (22.7oz) - Glasses are 19.8cm tall by 9.4cm in diameter at their widest points - Sold as a set of 6 in a gift box - Dishwasher safe for convenient clean-up Serve gin cocktails the traditional way with finely crafted glassware that you can use again and again. Order the Rink Drink Gin Balloon Cocktail Glasses now.