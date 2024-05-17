Marketplace.
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Officina 1825 Double Whisky Glasses - 300ml - Pack of 4
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Officina 1825 Double Whisky Glasses - 300ml - Pack of 4image 2 of Bormioli Rocco Officina 1825 Double Whisky Glasses - 300ml - Pack of 4image 3 of Bormioli Rocco Officina 1825 Double Whisky Glasses - 300ml - Pack of 4image 4 of Bormioli Rocco Officina 1825 Double Whisky Glasses - 300ml - Pack of 4

Bormioli Rocco Officina 1825 Double Whisky Glasses - 300ml - Pack of 4

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£17.00

£17.00/each

Bormioli Rocco Officina 1825 Double Whisky Glasses - 300ml - Pack of 4
If you want your tablescape to be vibrant and exciting to set the mood for a festive get-together, you need these water / whisky tumblers, which are guaranteed to serve the beverage in style! Brings style to the table and is sure to bring a smile to your guests' faces. Artisan crafted in Italy. Decorative ridged surface adds to the stunning appeal. Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Make the mood for your party fun and cheery by serving water in these upscale, yet stunningly designed tumbler glasses!

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here