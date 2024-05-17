Bormioli Rocco Lounge Double Whisky Glasses - 370ml - Pack of 6

The Lounge range of Glass Whiskey Tumblers from Bormioli Rocco is the perfect way to add some authentic, vintage Italian style to your drinking glassware. A striking, diamond cut design harkens back to the classic Art Deco styling of the 1920s and 30s, casting intricate light reflections that can't help but capture the attentions of these glasses' audience. A 370ml capacity makes these glasses the perfect high class vessel for serving double measures of your favourite scotch or old fashioned, though they would, of course, also be suitable for anything from bottled beers and cocktails to soft drinks, juices and even water. Like all Bormioli Rocco products, these dishes are 100% dishwasher safe. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home kitchen or a professional bar / restaurant, Bormioli Rocco's extensive selection of glassware offers the perfect Italian blend of fashion and function.