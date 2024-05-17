Bormioli Rocco Pulsar Highball Glasses - 300ml - Purple - Pack of 6

The Pulsar range of Glass Whiskey Tumblers from Bormioli Rocco is the perfect way to add some authentic Italian style to your drinking glassware. The soft, subtle faceted finish of each tumbler has been carefully crafted to offer a handmade aesthetic, representing something unique in today'Ã‚Â­s world of engineered mass production. The reinforced glass base offers protection against knocks and bumps, making these glasses every bit as suited to the busiest professional bar or restaurant as to your home kitchen. The 300ml capacity is ideal for serving your favourite whiskey, scotch or bourbon, though they would also be perfectly suited for soft drinks, juices and water. These tumblers have been coloured by infusing with molten glass, guaranteeing bright, vivid colours for years to come, even through heavy cleaning in the dishwasher. For the perfect balance of form and function, look no further than the Pulsar range of Glass Whiskey Tumblers from Italian specialists Bormioli Rocco.