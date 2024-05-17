Bormioli Rocco Ale Hurricane Beer Glass - 500ml

Add sumptuous Italian style to your glassware with this set of 6 Ale Beer Glasses from Bormioli Rocco. Since 1825, Bormioli Rocco has forged a reputation as one of the great innovators in glassware manufacturing, crafting high-performance product that serves not only to satisfy, but to exceed the demands of home and professional customers alike. With their classic Tulip shape, these Ale Glasses have been designed to trap the sweet aroma produced by heavier, malty craft beers while preserving a foamy head, transforming every sip into a truly multisensory experience! The small stem allows you to keep your fingertips clear of the liquid, helping to preserve the temperature of your drink. Crafted to the highest standards, these glasses possess a brilliant crystal clarity and shine, and are dishwasher safe for easy, hassle-free cleaning. A perfect gift for any would-be Craft Beer Connoisseur!