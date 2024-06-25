Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Dough Scraper - 15cm

This Dough Scraper from Argon Tableware provides a perfectly practical and versatile kitchen tool for any budding baker or chef worth their salt.

The stainless steel blade promises long-lasting durability and performance, with a bevelled edge perfectly suited to a range of culinary tasks such as shaping dough, transferring chopped herbs and vegetables from cutting board to pot or pan, or even cleaning sticky surfaces after use!

At 15cm in length, this blade perfectly balances efficiency and usability, while the sleek black plastic handle aids in durability and comfort.

Please note, we recommend washing your dough scraper by hand, as the materials can occasionally tarnish when brought into contact with certain dishwasher salts.