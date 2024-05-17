Harbour Housewares Modern Floating Corner Wall Shelves - 25cm - Grey - Pack of 3

Breathe new life into your interior and show off your favourite decorative trinkets and treasures with this 25cm Grey Floating Wooden Shelf from Harbour Housewares.

Perfect for smaller spaces, the compact surface area of this shelf offers a wealth of flexible shelving solutions; use to fill those pesky nooks, crannies and corners, or combine with a selection of our other, larger sizes and create a striking gallery wall!

The robust wooden construction boasts long-lasting stability and support. A strong metal bracket affixes firmly to any interior wall, and is provided with all required fixtures and fittings for a perfect Sunday afternoon DIY project. The highly-fashionable floating design brings a cool contemporary flavour to any room - choose from a variety of vibrant tones and colours to suit your style.