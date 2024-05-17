HOMCOM Steamer for Clothes Portable Travel Handheld Fabric Steamer

Wrinkle-free clothes, anywhere: this HOMCOM garment steamer for clothes is great for both home and travel use. A 160ml water tank provides between 7-20 minutes of ironing: great for your daily shirts, trousers or other garments. Two steam options and with a fabric brush - it can be used on cottons, linens, polyesters and even (some) silks. Foldable and lightweight, this steamer clothing is a great travel companion for wherever the road takes you.