Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Steamer for Clothes 1200W Garment Steamer for Travel and Home
image 1 of HOMCOM Steamer for Clothes 1200W Garment Steamer for Travel and Homeimage 2 of HOMCOM Steamer for Clothes 1200W Garment Steamer for Travel and Homeimage 3 of HOMCOM Steamer for Clothes 1200W Garment Steamer for Travel and Homeimage 4 of HOMCOM Steamer for Clothes 1200W Garment Steamer for Travel and Homeimage 5 of HOMCOM Steamer for Clothes 1200W Garment Steamer for Travel and Home

HOMCOM Steamer for Clothes 1200W Garment Steamer for Travel and Home

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£18.99

£18.99/each

HOMCOM Steamer for Clothes 1200W Garment Steamer for Travel and Home
This HOMCOM garment steamer for clothes is suitable for both home and travel use, getting the wrinkles out of clothing easily. The 100ml water tank provides up to 13 and a half minutes of steam, allowing you to use on a couple of shirts and other garments. Comes with a fabric brush, which is suitable for cottons, linens and polyesters etc. fabric. Lightweight with a slim handle, it's easy to use and hold - won't hurt your wrist.
Only 35 seconds to heatup the steamerContinuously steamer for 13 mins or 67minsSuit for different kinds of fabrics

View all Irons & Steamers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here