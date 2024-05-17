HOMCOM Steamer for Clothes 1200W Garment Steamer for Travel and Home

This HOMCOM garment steamer for clothes is suitable for both home and travel use, getting the wrinkles out of clothing easily. The 100ml water tank provides up to 13 and a half minutes of steam, allowing you to use on a couple of shirts and other garments. Comes with a fabric brush, which is suitable for cottons, linens and polyesters etc. fabric. Lightweight with a slim handle, it's easy to use and hold - won't hurt your wrist.