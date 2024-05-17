PawHut 2-in-1 Dog Bicycle Trailer with Safety Leash, Reflectors - Red

Enjoy adventures with your pets, thanks to this bike trailer for dogs from PawHut. It can be pushed as a stroller or attached to a bike, which is ideal for longer journeys. Three zippered doors let your pet get on and off, whilst the meshed windows and sunroof keep your pet cool on their trip. With added reflectors and a reg flag at the back of the dog carts with wheels, you'll stay visible in traffic and at night. Strap your pet to the leash and treat them to a fun day out.