PawHut 2-in-1 Dog Bike Trailer Pet Stroller Carrier Reflector Flag

This convertible 2 in 1 dog trailer is a great way to maintain an active lifestyle for your pets. The dog trolley can be set up in minutes and simply hook it up to your bike, put your pet inside, store your cargo in the convenient back storage unit. Mesh zippered screen and meshed windows allow for maximum airflow. Exciting biking and outdoor adventures will not stop even when your pet gets old.