Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 2-in-1 Dog Bicycle Trailer with Safety Leash, Reflectors - Green
image 1 of PawHut 2-in-1 Dog Bicycle Trailer with Safety Leash, Reflectors - Greenimage 2 of PawHut 2-in-1 Dog Bicycle Trailer with Safety Leash, Reflectors - Greenimage 3 of PawHut 2-in-1 Dog Bicycle Trailer with Safety Leash, Reflectors - Greenimage 4 of PawHut 2-in-1 Dog Bicycle Trailer with Safety Leash, Reflectors - Greenimage 5 of PawHut 2-in-1 Dog Bicycle Trailer with Safety Leash, Reflectors - Green

PawHut 2-in-1 Dog Bicycle Trailer with Safety Leash, Reflectors - Green

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£97.99

£97.99/each

PawHut 2-in-1 Dog Bicycle Trailer with Safety Leash, Reflectors - Green
Enjoy adventures with your pets, thanks to this bike trailer for dogs from PawHut. It can be pushed as a stroller or attached to a bike, which is ideal for longer journeys. Three zippered doors let your pet get on and off, whilst the meshed windows and sunroof keep your pet cool on their trip. With added reflectors and a reg flag at the back of the dog carts with wheels, you'll stay visible in traffic and at night. Strap your pet to the leash and treat them to a fun day out.
Used as a trailer or a trolleyOpen top and zippered mesh back doorMesh windows for well ventilation

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here