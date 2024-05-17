OHS Pokemon Weighted Blanket 3kg Kids Stress Relief Sensory, 100x150cm - Navy Blue

Pokemon weighted blanket for children and kids is perfect as a gift for your little ones. If they love Pokemon then they'll love this weighted blanket, adorned with their favourite characters; Pikachu, Squirtle, Charmander, Bulbasaur & iconic Poke-Balls. Provides a calming, stress free relaxing experience with the help of non-toxic glass beads which stimulate stress points. Crafted from 100% soft and comfy polyester padding and filling that promotes restful sleep for your little ones.