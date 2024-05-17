Squishmallows Kids Weighted Blanket 2kg Sensory Sleep Anxiety, 90x120cm - Lilac

Introducing the Squishmallows Dreams Weighted Blanket the perfect cuddly companion for a night of sweet dreams! This isn't just any ordinary blanket; it's designed to cocoon your child in a soothing embrace that's as comforting as their favourite Squishmallow. Whether they're embarking on imaginative adventures or simply relaxing, this weighted blanket creates a snuggly sanctuary that promotes relaxation and peaceful sleep. Ideal for winding down after a day of playtime, hugging Squishmallows, or diving into a good book, it's a must-have for every Squishmallows fan. With its soft texture and whimsical charm, bedtime has never been this cosy and delightful. Elevate sleep into a realm of comfort and imagination with this fantastic weighted blanket!