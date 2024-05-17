Marketplace.
image 1 of Squishmallows Kids Weighted Blanket 2kg Sensory Sleep Anxiety, 90x120cm - Lilac
image 1 of Squishmallows Kids Weighted Blanket 2kg Sensory Sleep Anxiety, 90x120cm - Lilacimage 2 of Squishmallows Kids Weighted Blanket 2kg Sensory Sleep Anxiety, 90x120cm - Lilacimage 3 of Squishmallows Kids Weighted Blanket 2kg Sensory Sleep Anxiety, 90x120cm - Lilac

Squishmallows Kids Weighted Blanket 2kg Sensory Sleep Anxiety, 90x120cm - Lilac

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£22.99

£22.99/each

Squishmallows Kids Weighted Blanket 2kg Sensory Sleep Anxiety, 90x120cm - Lilac
Introducing the Squishmallows Dreams Weighted Blanket the perfect cuddly companion for a night of sweet dreams! This isn't just any ordinary blanket; it's designed to cocoon your child in a soothing embrace that's as comforting as their favourite Squishmallow. Whether they're embarking on imaginative adventures or simply relaxing, this weighted blanket creates a snuggly sanctuary that promotes relaxation and peaceful sleep. Ideal for winding down after a day of playtime, hugging Squishmallows, or diving into a good book, it's a must-have for every Squishmallows fan. With its soft texture and whimsical charm, bedtime has never been this cosy and delightful. Elevate sleep into a realm of comfort and imagination with this fantastic weighted blanket!
Equal stitched pockets that spread evenlyEngineered to provide a relaxing sleep experienceMaterial is breathable comfortable and durable

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here