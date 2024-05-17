Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Kitchen Pantry Door Wall Food Rack Hanging Storage Organiser, 36x27x7cm
image 1 of OHS Kitchen Pantry Door Wall Food Rack Hanging Storage Organiser, 36x27x7cmimage 2 of OHS Kitchen Pantry Door Wall Food Rack Hanging Storage Organiser, 36x27x7cmimage 3 of OHS Kitchen Pantry Door Wall Food Rack Hanging Storage Organiser, 36x27x7cmimage 4 of OHS Kitchen Pantry Door Wall Food Rack Hanging Storage Organiser, 36x27x7cmimage 5 of OHS Kitchen Pantry Door Wall Food Rack Hanging Storage Organiser, 36x27x7cm

OHS Kitchen Pantry Door Wall Food Rack Hanging Storage Organiser, 36x27x7cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£11.99

£11.99/each

OHS Kitchen Pantry Door Wall Food Rack Hanging Storage Organiser, 36x27x7cm
Our kitchen door organiser is a practical and stylish addition to any kitchen. Crafted from durable metal, this holder is can attach to magnetic surfaces. Multi purpose use, provides space for a range of kitchen items like kitchen paper. Features include hook bar at the bottom for hanging spoons, tea towels and other kitchen equipment.
Secure to any magnetic surfaceSaves space on countertopsCan hold several kitchen items from spices to utensils

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here