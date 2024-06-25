OHS Waffle Fleece Electric Heated Blanket 9 Heat Control, 130x160cm - Charcoal

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Introducing the OHS Heated Waffle Fleece Electric Blanket in Charcoal, a luxurious winter essential. Embrace the comfort of Fluffy PV velvet with a lavish 260gsm UPPER layer boasting a 3cm pile. The reverse side features a cozy 180gsm waffle fleece. Stay snug during winter nights with adjustable heating settings. For detailed usage instructions, refer to the user manual. Elevate your winter experience with the OHS Heated Waffle Fleece Electric Blanket, combining plush textures and customizable warmth to ensure your ultimate comfort. Save money on your heating by sitting under this heated blanket instead. Heats the body rather than the house. Auto turn off for complete safety and peace of mind.

Introducing the OHS Heated Waffle Fleece Electric Blanket in Charcoal, a luxurious winter essential. Embrace the comfort of Fluffy PV velvet with a lavish 260gsm UPPER layer boasting a 3cm pile. The reverse side features a cozy 180gsm waffle fleece. Stay snug during winter nights with adjustable heating settings. For detailed usage instructions, refer to the user manual. Elevate your winter experience with the OHS Heated Waffle Fleece Electric Blanket, combining plush textures and customizable warmth to ensure your ultimate comfort. Save money on your heating by sitting under this heated blanket instead. Heats the body rather than the house. Auto turn off for complete safety and peace of mind.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.