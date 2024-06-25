Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Waffle Fleece Electric Heated Blanket 9 Heat Control, 130x160cm - Charcoal
image 1 of OHS Waffle Fleece Electric Heated Blanket 9 Heat Control, 130x160cm - Charcoalimage 2 of OHS Waffle Fleece Electric Heated Blanket 9 Heat Control, 130x160cm - Charcoalimage 3 of OHS Waffle Fleece Electric Heated Blanket 9 Heat Control, 130x160cm - Charcoalimage 4 of OHS Waffle Fleece Electric Heated Blanket 9 Heat Control, 130x160cm - Charcoalimage 5 of OHS Waffle Fleece Electric Heated Blanket 9 Heat Control, 130x160cm - Charcoal

OHS Waffle Fleece Electric Heated Blanket 9 Heat Control, 130x160cm - Charcoal

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£33.99

£33.99/each

OHS Waffle Fleece Electric Heated Blanket 9 Heat Control, 130x160cm - Charcoal
Introducing the OHS Heated Waffle Fleece Electric Blanket in Charcoal, a luxurious winter essential. Embrace the comfort of Fluffy PV velvet with a lavish 260gsm UPPER layer boasting a 3cm pile. The reverse side features a cozy 180gsm waffle fleece. Stay snug during winter nights with adjustable heating settings. For detailed usage instructions, refer to the user manual. Elevate your winter experience with the OHS Heated Waffle Fleece Electric Blanket, combining plush textures and customizable warmth to ensure your ultimate comfort. Save money on your heating by sitting under this heated blanket instead. Heats the body rather than the house. Auto turn off for complete safety and peace of mind.
Temperature control settingsOverheat protectionEnergy efficient

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here