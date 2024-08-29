Dreamscene Luxury Plain Fleece Blanket Bedspread, 150x200cm - Blush Pink

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

The fleece throw will add a stunning touch of softness and sensational tranquillity to your bedroom. This fleece throw is supremely soft and warm to snuggle up underneath or to use decoratively at the end of your bed. It is manufactured using a super soft polar fleece polyester material and finished in a range of jaw-dropping colour palette. This fleece throw over is staggeringly versatile and will surely keep you cosy and warm on those cold and chilly nights. Makes an uplifting gift too for any occasion. Treasure for use on your travel or camping trips.

The fleece throw will add a stunning touch of softness and sensational tranquillity to your bedroom. This fleece throw is supremely soft and warm to snuggle up underneath or to use decoratively at the end of your bed. It is manufactured using a super soft polar fleece polyester material and finished in a range of jaw-dropping colour palette. This fleece throw over is staggeringly versatile and will surely keep you cosy and warm on those cold and chilly nights. Makes an uplifting gift too for any occasion. Treasure for use on your travel or camping trips.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.