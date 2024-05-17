Brentfords Soft Teddy Fleece Throw Blanket, 150x200cm

This range of supersoft teddy fleece throws is perfect for use as a throw over furniture such as couches, beds and sofa beds. The soft plush material makes this the perfect blanket to snuggle up to, and the modern colours add a vibrant colour and decorative feel to any room. The thick weave will help you to keep exceptionally warm on those chilly nights. It's multi purpose use allows for travelling, glamping or camping as it can be easily rolled up and stored in a bag or in the car. Never be lonely again when you snuggle up to this blanket.