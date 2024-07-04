Dreamscene Luxury Mink Faux Fur Fleece Throw Blanket, 200x240cm - Sage Green

These luxurious super soft mink faux fur plain blankets are ideal for use as a throw over furniture such as beds. It adds a vibrant colour and decorative design to any room whilst also helping you to keep exceptionally warm on those chilly winter nights. It is also ideal for use when travelling or camping as it can be easily rolled up and stored in a bag or in the car. Never be lonely again when you snuggle up to this blanket.