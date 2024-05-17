Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Play & Go 2 In 1 Storage Bag And Playmat, 140cm
image 1 of OHS Play & Go 2 In 1 Storage Bag And Playmat, 140cmimage 2 of OHS Play & Go 2 In 1 Storage Bag And Playmat, 140cmimage 3 of OHS Play & Go 2 In 1 Storage Bag And Playmat, 140cm

OHS Play & Go 2 In 1 Storage Bag And Playmat, 140cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£18.99

£18.99/each

OHS Play & Go 2 In 1 Storage Bag And Playmat, 140cm
This versatile 2-in-1 storage bag serves as a handy storage solution and a playmat, making both playtime and clean up time a dream. Available in a range of adorable prints and colours, these storage bags are suited to many little personalities. These fabulous portable storage bags streamline the tidying of dolls, toy cars, balls, building blocks, and much more, all in a single motion! Crafted from durable cotton canvas and complete with an adjustable shoulder strap, this is a durable and hardwearing storage solution that is suited to many settings, be that the playroom, on the beach, or at the park!
Durable to withstand kids useMultifunctional as storage and playmatDrawstring fastening to secure storage

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here