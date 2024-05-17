OHS Anti-Slip Rug Mat Gripper Carpet Underlay, 150x220cm

Enhance the safety and stability of your rugs with our Anti Slip Under Rug Mat. Designed with a neutral colour, this mat seamlessly blends with any decor style. Crafted from high-quality materials, this mat provides a strong grip to prevent your rugs from slipping or sliding on any type of flooring. Its durable construction ensures long-lasting performance, making it an ideal choice for high-traffic areas in your home or office. The rug is easy to cut-to-size, to ensure the perfect fit for any size rug.