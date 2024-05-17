OHS Play & Go 2 In 1 Storage Bag And Playmat, 140cm

This versatile 2-in-1 storage bag serves as a handy storage solution and a playmat, making both playtime and clean up time a dream. Available in a range of adorable prints and colours, these storage bags are suited to many little personalities. These fabulous portable storage bags streamline the tidying of dolls, toy cars, balls, building blocks, and much more, all in a single motion! Crafted from durable cotton canvas and complete with an adjustable shoulder strap, this is a durable and hardwearing storage solution that is suited to many settings, be that the playroom, on the beach, or at the park!