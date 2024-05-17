Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Outdoor Waterproof Stripe Garden Patio Anti-Slip Rug, 120x170cm - Navy Blue/White
image 1 of OHS Outdoor Waterproof Stripe Garden Patio Anti-Slip Rug, 120x170cm - Navy Blue/Whiteimage 2 of OHS Outdoor Waterproof Stripe Garden Patio Anti-Slip Rug, 120x170cm - Navy Blue/Whiteimage 3 of OHS Outdoor Waterproof Stripe Garden Patio Anti-Slip Rug, 120x170cm - Navy Blue/Whiteimage 4 of OHS Outdoor Waterproof Stripe Garden Patio Anti-Slip Rug, 120x170cm - Navy Blue/Whiteimage 5 of OHS Outdoor Waterproof Stripe Garden Patio Anti-Slip Rug, 120x170cm - Navy Blue/White

OHS Outdoor Waterproof Stripe Garden Patio Anti-Slip Rug, 120x170cm - Navy Blue/White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£11.99

£11.99/each

OHS Outdoor Waterproof Stripe Garden Patio Anti-Slip Rug, 120x170cm - Navy Blue/White
This soft and durable outdoor rug from our OHS Collection will add a luxurious, exquisite look to any garden patio or decking. The Non-slip material backing and water resistant coating means this is non-skid and makes for practical use, all year round. The trendy design will add a touch of colour and depth to your outdoor space.
Durable water resistant materialReversible designFoldable to easily store away

View all Rugs & Mats

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here