PawHut One-Click Foldable Pet Stroller Storage Basket for Small Pets Grey

Even if they're unable, pets should be able to enjoy long-distance outings. Now they can, thanks to this PawHut dog cart - perfect for small and miniature dogs. They'll be sitting comfortably in a spacious carriage, enjoying the fresh breeze flow through the mesh windows, keeping them cool and cosy, whilst the adjustable canopy brings a pleasant shade. It can also be used as a carry bag, so pets have a comfortable and familiar space wherever they go.