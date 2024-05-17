PawHut Luxury Folding Pet Stroller Removable Carrier Brake

Pushing your pet around in style isn't much easier than this pet pram from PawHut. Its 2-in-1 design allows the top to be taken off from the frame, allowing you just to carry around the basket when needed. The basket is fitted with a canopy that can be adjusted to three different positions, mesh windows for circulation, a cushion for comfort and two side handles for easy lifting and carrying.