PawHut Pet Stroller Foldable Carriage with Brake Basket Canopy

In need of a great dog buggy to take your furry little friend along with you? Then check out this PawHut dog stroller! This uniquely designed dog cart is perfect for pet owners. Furthermore, a bottle holder and a basket are included which allow you to put your and your pet supplies, and the easy roll wheels mean it can go anywhere you can. Check out this cat stroller and take your friends with you, wherever you want to go!