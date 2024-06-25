Outsunny 12KW Gas Patio Heater Terrace Standing Wicker Rattan Heater

The Outsunny patio gas heaters is a great way of keeping warm during the cooler evenings and during winter. The propane gas heaters use a gas bottle and can warm up an area up to 10m squared, the gas outdoor heater is made from stainless steel and has a safety netting to protect you from the flame. The pyramid patio heater is designed with ease of use with temperature control knob to get ideal setting and creates a warm heating source with the outdoor gas heater.