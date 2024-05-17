Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Fire Pit Heater Round Cover Wood Burning Metal Black
image 1 of Outsunny Fire Pit Heater Round Cover Wood Burning Metal Blackimage 2 of Outsunny Fire Pit Heater Round Cover Wood Burning Metal Blackimage 3 of Outsunny Fire Pit Heater Round Cover Wood Burning Metal Blackimage 4 of Outsunny Fire Pit Heater Round Cover Wood Burning Metal Blackimage 5 of Outsunny Fire Pit Heater Round Cover Wood Burning Metal Black

Outsunny Fire Pit Heater Round Cover Wood Burning Metal Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£25.99

£25.99/each

Outsunny Fire Pit Heater Round Cover Wood Burning Metal Black
The outdoor fire pits from Outsunny are an ideal addition to your garden and outdoor living space. Made from quality steel in sturdy construction, so it can last for years to come. Suitable for your garden, and patio gatherings, giving you functional and attractive outdoor heating. The surface of the fire pits for garden are treated, so it does not cause any damage due to high temperatures.
Wood grate provides improved oxygen circulationDurable metal construction and black finish designMesh cover provides extra safety

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here