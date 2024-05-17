Outsunny Fire Pit Heater Round Cover Wood Burning Metal Black

The outdoor fire pits from Outsunny are an ideal addition to your garden and outdoor living space. Made from quality steel in sturdy construction, so it can last for years to come. Suitable for your garden, and patio gatherings, giving you functional and attractive outdoor heating. The surface of the fire pits for garden are treated, so it does not cause any damage due to high temperatures.