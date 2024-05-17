Outsunny 11.2KW Patio Gas Heater Pyramid Heater with Regulator Hose

The Outsunny propane gas heaters keep you warm and cosy when the outside temperature is cold. The shell made from selected material, making the gas outdoor heater tough and durable, with a cover included to keep it protected when off. There is a glass cover and netting to safely protect you from harm of fire. The outdoor gas heater comes with a control knob, so you're kept at the perfect temperature. The pyramid patio heater is finished with wheels to move around easily.