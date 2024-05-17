Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 86cm Square Garden Fire Pit Square Table with Poker Mesh Cover
image 1 of Outsunny 86cm Square Garden Fire Pit Square Table with Poker Mesh Coverimage 2 of Outsunny 86cm Square Garden Fire Pit Square Table with Poker Mesh Coverimage 3 of Outsunny 86cm Square Garden Fire Pit Square Table with Poker Mesh Coverimage 4 of Outsunny 86cm Square Garden Fire Pit Square Table with Poker Mesh Coverimage 5 of Outsunny 86cm Square Garden Fire Pit Square Table with Poker Mesh Cover

Outsunny 86cm Square Garden Fire Pit Square Table with Poker Mesh Cover

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£95.99

£95.99/each

Outsunny 86cm Square Garden Fire Pit Square Table with Poker Mesh Cover
Now not only can you cook delicious food during the day, but you can keep warm at night with the Outsunny fire pit BBQ. It's made from tough steel to resist temperatures up to 500 Centigrade and cook food safely and quickly. The round shape features a deep bottom pit for holding the charcoal and letting it burn. The garden fire pits also prevent you from touching any naked flames for safety, with the mesh lid adding another protective layer. Comes with a fire poker, so you will never use your hands.
Mesh lid to protect against sparksPoker is included to move parts around with zero direct contactA solid structure for extended outdoor use

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here