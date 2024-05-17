Outsunny 86cm Square Garden Fire Pit Square Table with Poker Mesh Cover

Now not only can you cook delicious food during the day, but you can keep warm at night with the Outsunny fire pit BBQ. It's made from tough steel to resist temperatures up to 500 Centigrade and cook food safely and quickly. The round shape features a deep bottom pit for holding the charcoal and letting it burn. The garden fire pits also prevent you from touching any naked flames for safety, with the mesh lid adding another protective layer. Comes with a fire poker, so you will never use your hands.