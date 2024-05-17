Outsunny Outdoor Fire Pit Wood Log Burning Heater Garden Stove Patio

The fire bowls for garden from Outsunny is constructed from a metal frame, offering greater durability and stability. Designed with a surround using slate tiles to enable a top style use making it an ideal addition to your garden, backyard, camping, or patio giving you functional and attractive outdoor heating. The surface of the garden fire pits is treated, so it does not cause any damage due to high temperatures. Create the ideal environment for outdoor gatherings with outdoor fire pits.