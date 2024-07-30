Outsunny 9kW Patio Gas Heater Propane Heater with Regulator Hose

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

This Outsunny gas outdoor heater keeps you warm and cosy when the outside temperature is cold. The shell made from selected material, it is tough and durable for extended use, with a cover included to keep it protected when off. Where the flame comes out, there is a glass cover and netting to safely protect you from harm. The outdoor gas heater comes with a control knob, so you're kept at the perfect temperature. The pyramid patio heater is finished with wheels to move around easily.

This Outsunny gas outdoor heater keeps you warm and cosy when the outside temperature is cold. The shell made from selected material, it is tough and durable for extended use, with a cover included to keep it protected when off. Where the flame comes out, there is a glass cover and netting to safely protect you from harm. The outdoor gas heater comes with a control knob, so you're kept at the perfect temperature. The pyramid patio heater is finished with wheels to move around easily.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.