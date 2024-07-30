image 1 of Outsunny 9kW Patio Gas Heater Propane Heater with Regulator Hose
image 1 of Outsunny 9kW Patio Gas Heater Propane Heater with Regulator Hoseimage 2 of Outsunny 9kW Patio Gas Heater Propane Heater with Regulator Hoseimage 3 of Outsunny 9kW Patio Gas Heater Propane Heater with Regulator Hoseimage 4 of Outsunny 9kW Patio Gas Heater Propane Heater with Regulator Hoseimage 5 of Outsunny 9kW Patio Gas Heater Propane Heater with Regulator Hose

Outsunny 9kW Patio Gas Heater Propane Heater with Regulator Hose

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny 9kW Patio Gas Heater Propane Heater with Regulator Hose
This Outsunny gas outdoor heater keeps you warm and cosy when the outside temperature is cold. The shell made from selected material, it is tough and durable for extended use, with a cover included to keep it protected when off. Where the flame comes out, there is a glass cover and netting to safely protect you from harm. The outdoor gas heater comes with a control knob, so you're kept at the perfect temperature. The pyramid patio heater is finished with wheels to move around easily.
9kW powerAntitilt switch and automatic shutoffWheels on base

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here