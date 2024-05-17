Charles Bentley Natural Jute Runner 60x180cm Hallway Runner Rug Mat Carpet

Embrace the warmth and natural elegance of rustic decor with this handwoven jute runner. Designed to enhance and protect your hard floors and carpets, this runner is a perfect addition to hallways, kitchens, and utility rooms. Its neutral tones effortlessly complement any living space, offering a touch of natural beauty and simplicity. Crafted from 100% natural jute fibers, this runner is not only soft underfoot but also brings a cozy warmth to any room. Its robust construction ensures durability, making it suitable for high traffic areas. With a weight of 3200gsm and a pile height of 10mm, it combines comfort with the hard-wearing qualities needed for daily use. Proudly made in the UK, this jute rug showcases the appeal of natural materials, with each piece featuring slight variations in color that add to its unique charm. This runner comes rolled up for easy placement in your home, with no assembly required, allowing you to instantly enjoy its rustic charm.