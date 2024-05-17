Marketplace.
image 1 of Black Ornate Garden Outdoor Metal Wall Mounted Frame Clock & Thermometer
image 1 of Black Ornate Garden Outdoor Metal Wall Mounted Frame Clock & Thermometerimage 2 of Black Ornate Garden Outdoor Metal Wall Mounted Frame Clock & Thermometerimage 3 of Black Ornate Garden Outdoor Metal Wall Mounted Frame Clock & Thermometer

Black Ornate Garden Outdoor Metal Wall Mounted Frame Clock & Thermometer

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£22.99

£22.99/each

Black Ornate Garden Outdoor Metal Wall Mounted Frame Clock & Thermometer
Enhance your garden or patio with the dual-function elegance of this outdoor wall frame, which gracefully combines a clock and thermometer within its ornately designed weatherproof metal frame. Perfect for those who appreciate both style and functionality in their outdoor spaces, this piece is not only a reliable timekeeper but also an accurate temperature gauge, allowing you to stay informed about the weather at a glance. The large Roman numerals add a touch of timeless elegance, making it easy to read from a distance. Designed for durability and ease of installation, it comes complete with screws and wall fittings, ready to adorn any exterior wall. Whether you're planning your day or simply enjoying the outdoors, this outdoor wall frame is an indispensable addition to your outdoor living area.
Weather-resistant designIncludes clock & thermometerEasy-to-read Roman numerals

View all Decorative Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here