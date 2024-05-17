Black Ornate Garden Outdoor Metal Wall Mounted Frame Clock & Thermometer

Enhance your garden or patio with the dual-function elegance of this outdoor wall frame, which gracefully combines a clock and thermometer within its ornately designed weatherproof metal frame. Perfect for those who appreciate both style and functionality in their outdoor spaces, this piece is not only a reliable timekeeper but also an accurate temperature gauge, allowing you to stay informed about the weather at a glance. The large Roman numerals add a touch of timeless elegance, making it easy to read from a distance. Designed for durability and ease of installation, it comes complete with screws and wall fittings, ready to adorn any exterior wall. Whether you're planning your day or simply enjoying the outdoors, this outdoor wall frame is an indispensable addition to your outdoor living area.