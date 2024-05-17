Charles Bentley Tile Motif Waterproof Indoor/Outdoor Rug Grey Mat 170x120cm

Bring the comfort and style of your interior spaces to the outdoors with the Charles Bentley Waterproof Rug. This versatile rug is designed to enhance both indoor and outdoor living areas, making it a perfect addition to gardens, patios, kitchens, or children's playrooms. Crafted from 100% polypropylene, it boasts a durable, weather-proof material that's easy to clean and UV resistant, ensuring it maintains its stylish appearance through all seasons. Its monochrome design complements any decor, while its size (170 x 120cm) makes it an ideal choice for creating a cozy, defined space anywhere in your home or garden. Whether used to modernize a kitchen or as a focal point in your outdoor living area, this rug offers practicality and elegance in equal measure. Please note, to remove any potential fold marks from shipping, simply roll it up or lay it out flat upon receipt. Caution is advised as it may become slippery when wet.