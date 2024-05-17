Marketplace.
Razor Quad Bike 24 Volt - Black

When the garden becomes too groomed, the 24 volt Dirt Quad from Razor comes into its own, with unlimited adventure. With a maximum speed of 8 mph for up to 40 minutes of continuous use. The four-wheel drive Dirt Quad is built strong and sturdy to conquer tough trails and big bumps with a powder coated tubular frame giving all weather durability and shatter-resistant plastic fairings. Featuring a high torque motor and gearing with twist-grip throttle for variable speed and acceleration control and a hand operated rear disc brake on the adjustable riser handlebars. It has 12 inch pneumatic knobby tyres, a front brush bar, droop travel rear suspension with coil shock and a rear carry handle. It also has a space saving vertical storage capability. Comes with 2 x 12-volt rechargeable batteries and charger. Dimensions: 109.2 x 60.9 x 80 cm. Weight: 40kg. Max rider weight: 54 kg. Battery charge time 12 hours. Suits ages 8 years +
Max speed of 8 mph and run time of up to 40 minsMax. user weight of 54g. Suits ages 8 years +With rear disc brake and knobby 12 inch air tyres

