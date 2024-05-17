Totum The Gruffalo 4 in 1 Puzzle

This The Gruffalo 4 in 1 puzzle set consists of 4 puzzle, each with a colourful image of The Gruffalo, the mouse, the snake, the owl and the fox . The youngest puzzlers start with a puzzle of 4 pieces and when they are ready for the next challenge, they can move up to the next puzzles of 6, 9 or 16 pieces. Suits ages 3 years plus.