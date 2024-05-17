Winfun Little Rock Star Guitar

Help develop your babys self expression with this Little Rock Star Guitar. It has a colourful on and off switch and three modes of play, free play, play it right, where your baby can learn how to play the song right and a demo mode, which can be selected by the switch on the body of the guitar, next to the on and off switch. It has 5 easy note key buttons with flashing lights on the guitars neck, a large drum sound button, a strum button, and a tremolo bar, to create zany sounds. It also has a spinning ball on the guitars head. Requires 3 x AA batteries, supplied. Suits ages 12 months plus.