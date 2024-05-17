Snug Snuggle Up Electric Blanket - King

Cosy up and enjoy snoozy snuggles. The Snuggle Up Electric Blanket will keep you comfy, content, and super cosy. It’s your perfect snuggle partner for chilly winter nights! The 3 heat settings will leave you spoilt for choice and the overheat protection will keep you snoozing safely.

Did you know that electric blankets can warm you and your bed up at a fraction of the overall cost of your normal central heating bill? So, you can save on pennies and back away from that thermostat!

Here at snug, we believe that everyone deserves a happy sleep!