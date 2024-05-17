Argon Tableware Classic Brandy Glasses - 390ml - Pack of 6

Brandy and cognac are best enjoyed in a large glass that allows their aromas to delight the senses with each sip. The Argon Tableware Brandy / Cognac Snifter Glasses give you the perfect way to serve fine spirits to maximise their bouquet and allow you to fully savour their flavour. These snifter glasses have a traditional shape with a sleek modern look, giving you the best of what's old and new in barware design. - Large 309mL (13.7oz) bowls allows spirits to breathe - Stout stems with decorative pedestals add sophistication - Fabricated out of the finest grade of crystal clear glass - Easy to clean in the dishwasher - Glasses are 12.4cm high by 6.4cm in diameter - Packaged as a set of 6 in a beautiful blue gift and storage box Enjoy fine brandy and cognac to the fullest with truly perfect glasses! Order the Argon Tableware Brandy / Cognac Snifter Glasses now.