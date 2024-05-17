Outsunny Wrought Iron Inner Arced Wood Log Holder Indoor Outdoor

This fire log holder, from Outsunny, has been made with to keep and display your wood together beautifully. It's crafted from powder coated wrought iron, so it's extremely strong and sturdy, and formed into an open arc design which keeps the wood aerated and fresh - even when full. The shape also ensures the logs are centralised and kept together, which helps utilise the space to its fullest potential. A foldable design which will save space when not in use, it is finished with leaf scrolling on the top panels, giving it an elegant look. A piece which will stand both inside and outside with effortless beauty.