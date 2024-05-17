image 1 of BHS Lila Sputnik 5 Light Pendant, Silver
BHS Lila Sputnik 5 Light Pendant, Silver

BHS Lila Sputnik 5 Light Pendant, Silver
Elevate your decor with the height-adjustable Lila Sputnik Ceiling Light in chic chrome, offering a retro-inspired design with a modern twist. Its sputnik-style arms and chrome finish with clear crystal effect pieces create a statement piece, adding both style and personality to your living, bedroom, or dining space.
Features crystal effect accentsCan be styled in any living room or bedroomHigh shine metallic finish

